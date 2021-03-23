Showing self-love. Brie Bella praised her postpartum body in a candid Monday, March 22, Instagram post.

“The more baby weight I lose, the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up,” the Total Bellas star, 37, captioned the social media upload. “[My 7-month-old son], Buddy, pretty much grew through my belly button lol. I guess the old wives’ tales were right how boys grow! Low!!”

The California native went on to write that after her second C-section, she was “really kicking” herself to get her abs back.

“[This] is the saggy stomach, which is normal after babies,” the reality star added. “Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.”

The E! personality encouraged other women to “build” themselves up, writing, “You might see me at the pool in my one-piece, but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for nine months.”

In the Instagram post, the former professional wrestler posed in a black crop top and matching leggings. She smiled with her stomach on display.

The Incomparable coauthor became a mom in May 2017 when she and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their first child, daughter Birdie, now 3. Buddy arrived in August 2020, less than 24 hours after the former athlete’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, gave birth to son Matteo, 7 months.

“They’re so close and both crawl,” Brie exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of the cousins’ similar milestones. “The cute thing is when you see them, Buddy always wants to grab Matteo.”

She called her son “aggressive” and her nephew “gentle,” explaining at the time: “When you see them in their jolly jumpers, Matteo does these little tap dances, he never ever jumps. He tap dances. Perfect posture. Buddy’s jumping. He’s wild. I feel like he’s going to flip out of it. There’s so different, but yet they love being right next to each other. They really calm each other. Matteo is definitely the calm one and proper.”

Brie and Nikki compare their baby boys’ nearly identical routines “every day,” Nikki chimed in at the time. “Sleep times, eating times, crying, it’s weird,” the new mom, also 37, told Us.