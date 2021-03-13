Practically twins! Nikki Bella’s son, Matteo, and Brie Bella’s son, Buddy, were born less than 24 hours apart — and the 7-month-olds have a ton in common.

“They’re so close and both crawl,” Brie, 37, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her and her twin sister’s haircare line for babies, Tearless. “The cute thing is when you see them, Buddy always wants to grab Matteo.”

The former professional wrestler, who also shares daughter Birdie, 3, with husband Daniel Bryan, explained that her baby boy is “aggressive,” while her nephew wants to play “gently.”

Brie told Us, “When you see them in their jolly jumpers, Matteo does these little tap dances, he never ever jumps. He tap dances. Perfect posture. Buddy’s jumping. He’s wild. I feel like he’s going to flip out of it. There’s so different, but yet they love being right next to each other. They really calm each other. Matteo is definitely the calm one and proper.”

Nikki, also 37, is hoping to raise her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s son to be trilingual. “He is so drawn to Russian, which is how he interacts with Artem’s family on FaceTime,” the new mom said. “He is just, like, in his zone. That’s his place. … It just trips me out to see that his brain’s working. He’s very drawn to that language over English right now.”

Since the Total Bellas stars’ dad, Jon Garcia, lives in Mexico and exclusively speaks Spanish with his wife and family, Nikki also wants to teach Matteo the language. “I know some,” she explained. “Mama’s gonna learn more.”

While raising her son, Nikki has noticed eerie similarities between his and his cousin’s sleeping schedules. “Sleep times, eating times, crying, it’s weird,” she told Us. “Because we compare every day.”

Brie chimed in, “Even yesterday morning, I called [Nikki] and I’m like, ‘It was so weird, but he had an outburst at, like, 2:00 a.m. but went back to sleep, and she goes, ‘Brie, Matteo did too.’ They both went back to sleep, but they both had an outburst. They do that all the time, even with naps. It really trips us out. They have their own twintuition.”

Nikki joked that it’s almost as if the little ones have walkie talkies and ask each other: “Should we mess with the moms?’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi