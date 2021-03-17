Ilana Glazer is going to be a mom! The Broad City alum shared her pregnancy news on Wednesday, March 17.

“I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions,” the comedian, 33, told Entertainment Weekly while debuting her baby bump. “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the ‘shoulda coulda wouldas’ that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”

The New York native commented on the irony of being pregnant while working on her upcoming horror film False Positive, which follows character Lucy’s nightmare IVF experience.

“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” the actress said of the Hulu movie, set to debut in June. “I’m lucky; I’m in control, unlike our protagonist. I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.”

The New York University grad and Rookin, 40, secretly tied the knot in February 2017, sharing the news via Instagram one month later. They honeymooned in Iceland.

Glazer praised the scientist on their first wedding anniversary last month, calling Rookin her “partner for life.”

The Emmy nominee told Kelly Ripa about their nuptials in June 2017, gushing, “We’ve been together for five years this month. It came together kind of quickly. Just because it was all there already… It was crazy. It was pretty casual and just chill.”

She added that they met in 2012, explaining, “I met him after FX passed [on Broad City] and before Comedy Central picked up the show. I was very humbled. He’s in science so he doesn’t know comedy. We met in Washington Square Park and we just made eyes and it was like, ‘Damn.’”

The couple love to “walk and talk,” she told Ripa, 50, at the time, especially during their trip to Iceland. “Dave and I are stupid about those things. Honestly driving is the most beautiful thing … We felt like we were on drugs or something driving. ‘Is some experience bleeding over that this is so insane?’”