Brooke Burke Doesn’t Believe in Mom Guilt: ‘It’s Toxic’ and ‘Useless’





Not having it! Brooke Burke makes time for both her family and her career — and she doesn’t feel bad about it.

“I don’t do mom guilt,” the former Dancing With the Stars host, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the #HorizonConfiDANCE Back-to-School Campaign on Monday, July 22. “I think that guilt is a choice. … It’s toxic, it’s useless. I believe in remorse. I do believe in hindsight. I do believe in learning from life’s challenges, but I think that as women we need to give ourselves freedom to make ourselves a priority.”

The Naked Mom author, who shares Shaya, 11, with her ex-husband Garth Fisher, and Neriah, 19, Sierra, 17, and Heaven, 12, with her ex-husband David Charvet, added, “We’re all allowed to live our best lives and our best selves as women, as working women, as mothers, as daughters, [as] sons. Guilt is beating yourself up for things that you want to do and you don’t think you’re worthy of. So I don’t do that on any level. I’m a working mom and I have a lot of responsibilities at home, but I get it all done.”

When it comes to raising her brood, it’s important to the actress to make sure that she is their “mom and not their friend.” The Connecticut native went on to tell Us, “The willingness to not be liked in the process of raising children is a big deal.”

She also works hard to instill confidence in her kids and pushes them to take chances. “I encourage them to do their best, not be afraid to screw up and face their fears and try new things, which is easier said than done,” the model explained. “It starts developing at the age of six. It takes a lot of support, a lot of encouragement, to raise strong children.”

With Burke’s help, Horizon is spreading confidence to households across the country through its back to school campaign, #HorizonConfiDANCE. For every dance shared on Facebook or Instagram using #HorizonConfiDANCE by September 30th, Horizon will donate $5 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, up to $200K.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

