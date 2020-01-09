Welcome home! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have a pink-themed nursery for their newborn daughter, Raddix.

The space has “other colorful touches,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the infant’s crib is in her parents’ master bedroom for now.

The new parents announced on Friday, January 3, that their first child had arrived. “Happy New Year from the Maddens,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

The couple, who wed in 2015, have been enjoying the “magical whirlwind” of parenthood so far, another insider tells Us. The new dad, 40, “has been waiting on Cam hand and foot, which is really sweet to see,” the source says. “They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here. They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”

A source previously told Us in January 2018 that the Golden Globe nominee, 47, “would love” to be a mom and had tried IVF, acupuncture and supplements in the hopes of conceiving.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet,” the insider told Us at the time. “They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

With reporting by Brody Brown and James Robertson