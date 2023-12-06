Camila Morrone is excited to see her Daisy Jones & the Six costar (and IRL bestie) Suki Waterhouse become a mom.

The model and actress, 26, was quick to gush about Waterhouse, 31, when asked about her pregnancy.

“She is the most wonderful human, and I’m not saying that because there’s a microphone in front of me,” Morrone told E! News on Monday, December 4. “She really is one of my best friends, I adore her. Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she’ll do it as a mother. She’ll be amazing.”

Morrone also shared that she’s touched Waterhouse’s baby bump, adding, “I love that baby.”

Related: The Most Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals of All Time: Beyonce, Kourtney Karda... Beyoncé, Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna and more stars have put their love on top to reveal pregnancies in creative ways. Beyoncé set the bar when she announced at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she and husband Jay-Z were expecting their first child. The “Single Ladies” songstress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, where she […]

Late last month, Waterhouse revealed that she and boyfriend Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together. The musician confirmed the news by referencing her baby bump while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she told the crowd. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Fans had previously speculated that Waterhouse was expecting after she was photographed in a crop top.

Following the pregnancy announcement, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, who have been dating since 2018, felt it was the “right time to expand their family” after moving in together “earlier this year.”

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice. “If you let people in, it devalues what […]

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” the insider continued, adding that Waterhouse was “so excited to make the announcement during her performance” while on stage.

“She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd,” the source also told Us. “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

Waterhouse hasn’t shared much about her pregnancy journey, but she did joke about her pregnancy cravings on social media. After attending the British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 5, the star reposted a video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Waterhouse was shocked to discover that the hotel she was staying at ran out of dumplings after she’d eaten “like 48” of them.

“Suki finding out the hotel ran out of dumplings after she ate fifty of them 😹🥟” the fan’s original caption read.

Waterhouse reshared the video along with the caption, “Me: no i haven’t really been having cravings 🤷‍♀️.”