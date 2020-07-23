Baby fever! Carlin Bates opened up about her desire to expand her family after introducing her newborn daughter, Layla, to the rest of the Bates.

“Not gonna lie I thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna need this time [with] just one, now I’m like, ‘I need 100 of them,’” the Bringing Up Bates star, 22, gushed in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Thursday, July 23, mid-season premiere. “We’re not trying to break any records.”

When the Tennessee native’s sister-in-law Whitney Bates (née Perkins) said seeing Layla made her want “another” child, Carlin agreed, saying, “That’s what I said. So much for 19 [kids], here comes me. I’m [planning] on 23 now once I’ve had her.”

The reality star, who welcomed her daughter in February, said in a confessional: “We were so excited to finally make it to the big house and let some of my siblings finally meet her for the first time. There’s such a thrill and excitement of, like, showing off your baby.”

After meeting her newest granddaughter, Kelly Jo Bates advised her daughter to “treasure every moment,” explaining, “Take time every day to just sit and reflect and hold and look and stare and love and rejoice.”

Carlin and her husband, Evan Stewart, announced two months after Layla’s birth that their little one was experiencing major health issues. “She has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can’t catch her breath,” the new mom wrote via Instagram in May. “[She] has a small hole in her heart.”

Carlin went on to write at the time: “Although we’re still so nervous about the outcomes of everything, I know my God is in control and He’s writing our little story. I am so thankful for His protection over my sweet baby girl. We’ve been in some scary places, but I know I can lean on Jesus. I may have many fears and worries, but I’m doing my best to place them in His hands. Becoming a mother has grown me in so many ways, and I’m beyond blessed that God gave me this little girl. We appreciate all your prayers for Layla!”

She and her husband, 24, tied the knot in May 2019 in Tennessee.

The season 9 mid-season premiere of Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv on Thursday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET on UPtv.