A dental update. Carly Waddell shared details about recent work done on her 3-year-old daughter Bella’s teeth.

“Here’s something I haven’t talked about. Bella had to go under anesthesia for a pretty big dental procedure two weeks ago,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, captioned a Wednesday, November 17, Instagram video. “I honestly just felt like the worst mom ever. Bella has been obsessed with brushing her teeth basically her whole life and her first time at the dentist we got the news she had cavities in every molar and holes in her four canines, and she had to get two nerve treatments. Dentist said could be caused my lots of things.”

The Bachelor Nation member, who shares Bella and Charlie, 2, with Evan Bass, went on to write that she was “really sad” for her eldest child.

“She didn’t come out from going under well, and honestly it just replays in my mind how sad it was,” the Bachelor season 19 alum concluded. “We are so lucky we could save her teeth and we call them her treasures. And we are so lucky she is healthy in every other day. I’m sure you will be seeing flashes of her treasures when she smiles those big smiles we all love her for.”

Fellow former reality star Jamie Otis commented, “My daughter had a cavity filled a couple weeks ago too … and the mom guilt is REAL.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost welcomed her daughter in January 2018, followed by Charlie in November 2019. Waddell and Bass, 38, split one year later.

When an Instagram troll told the Bachelorette alum in April that he and the “Dream Train” singer were competing for their little ones’ attention, Bass clapped back.

“Omg some of y’all need to chill,” the Tennessee native, who is also the father of sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley with ex-wife Marie Bass, wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “They have lots of grandparents who don’t see them as much and want to spoil. Jiminy Christmas. Also, there’s no such thing as too much Easter cheer.”

In March, Waddell’s friend Jade Roper exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple were “trying to be amicable” amid their split.

The exes are “trying to figure out what’s best for” their family, Roper, 34, went on to tell Us in May.

“They’re just separated right now,” the Colorado native said at the time. “They’re not officially divorced and with children, I think it’s something that they want to, like, make sure that they exhaust all avenues before they give up on their relationship. … I think she’s happy where she is right now.”