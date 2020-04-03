On the mend! Carly Waddell’s 2-year-old daughter, Bella, is on the road to recovery after running a high fever.

“Bella felt a little better today so we got to go in the yard and pick and smell flowers,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, captioned a Thursday, April 2, photo of the little one sitting on grass with a flower in her hand. “Her fever finally went down (not all the way, but def an improvement). Thank you to everyone checking in on her. I’ll keep you posted (and yes, she also has a black eye from falling down in her pool). This has NOT been her week.”

The former reality star went on to share an Instagram Story video of Bella driving a mini pink car down the sidewalk. “Feeling better,” the Bachelor alum captioned the footage.

While on a walk with her toddler later, the former ABC personality asked, “Bella you feel better? Good.”

On Wednesday, April 1, the “Dream Train” singer told her Instagram followers that there was “no way” her daughter had coronavirus despite a 101-degree fever because she wasn’t exhibiting any other symptoms.

“Bella still feels sick,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost captioned an Instagram Story shot. “Two things are making her feel better. Her frog pacifier and [her] @madebymolly pretty pink blanket. Some days you just have to iPad and chill (literally chill to calm down her fever).”

The Texas native went on to write, “We are on day 3 of fever. Doctor said to call back on day 5. We are taking lots of popsicle baths and cuddling and hoping this goes away before day 5.”

Waddell and her husband, Evan Bass, also share their 4-month-old son, Charlie. “Baby Charlie is healthy and delivery was fast and perfect straight into mommy’s arms,” the Bachelorette alum, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively after the infant’s November 2019 birth. “Everyone is doing well.”

The couple knew their eldest would be a great big sister, telling Us exclusively in June 2019 how much she “loves babies.” Waddell joked, “She’s more maternal than I am.”

Bass chimed in at the time: “Bella is going to freak out. [She] carries her babies around and hugs them and kisses them and just, like, brushes their hair.”