Channing Tatum was quite the doting dad on Saturday, September 28, as he cheered on his 11-year-old daughter Everly “Evie” at an Irish step dancing competition.

The actor, 44, shared photos from the St. Ambrose Feis in Los Angeles on his Instagram page, in which he sports an “Evie’s Pit Crew” T-shirt as he proudly stands alongside a trophy-wielding Evie.

“There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!! 🥇 🥇,” he wrote, sharing a range of photos.

In one picture, he and Evie kiss her prize. In another, he sticks his tongue out while holding her two trophies.

Tatum even posted some funny photos of Evie after she took her large hair piece out following the Fall Feis event.

Evie’s mom, Jenna Dewan, as well as her 3-month-old sister and “newest cheerleader” Rhiannon were also in attendance. Dewan, 43, shared more pictures and videos via her Instagram Story, writing, “YESSSS EVIEEEEEE!!! So proud of you!! Loved watching you shine so bright up there.”

Tatum and Dewan were married for nine years before separating in 2018. They finalized their divorce this month after six years of negotiations.

Dewan is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares Rhiannon and son Callum, 4. Tatum is engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz, whom he met on the set of her new movie Blink Twice.

Tatum previously spoke about Evie’s love of Celtic culture, telling Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in 2023, “She just loves anything magical — fairies, elves — and when you look on YouTube, all the clip art for Celtic Irish music is fairies, so I think that’s how we started it. And then she became obsessed with Celtic music. Now we’re doing Celtic Irish dancing, so that’s all we’ve listened to for the last two years.”

The actor has also been open about single fatherhood and how his personal journey with Evie inspired his children’s book series Sparkella.

“I didn’t plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards [or] in my planning at the least,” he told Today. “And I was pretty nervous. I was like, ‘She’s a girl.’ I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street. So yeah, this series of books kind of came from that. It was me really figuring out how to talk to a little girl.”

Considering Tatum does things like wear themed T-shirts to Irish step dancing events and take Evie to Taylor Swift concerts, we’d say he’s a pretty great girl dad.