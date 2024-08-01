Channing Tatum Goes Biking With Daughter Everly in Rare Pic

Channing Tatum spent some quality time bike riding with his friends and his 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

“Ugh love a day in the dirt with my littles and family. Such a good day. Tired and dirty. Perfect,” Tatum wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, alongside a carousel of pictures of the daddy-daughter duo on their day out. (Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.)

The post included a group shot of Everly, Tatum and his friends, as well as a selfie of Tatum with his bike behind him. There was also a short clip of him and Everly pulling up on their bikes and a solo shot of Everly sitting in the car with headphones on.

Tatum’s post comes nearly seven months after he and his daughter made a rare red carpet appearance at the New York City premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — To The Hashira Training in February. He and Everly were also spotted attending Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in August 2023.

Tatum and Dewan, 43, welcomed their daughter in May 2013. Five years later, the duo announced that they were separating after nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in April 2018. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The pair added that there are “no secrets nor salacious events” as to why they broke up and that they are still committed to being coparents for Everly.

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they noted.

While Tatum has moved on with fiancée Zoë Kravitz and Dewan with Steve Kazee, the twosome have learned to peacefully raise their daughter together. (Dewan also shares son Callum and two-month-old daughter Rhiannon with Kazee, 48.)

“It’s always a journey. It never ends,” Dewan told Romper in a January interview about her coparenting experience with Tatum. “You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Tatum, for his part, was really worried at first about being a good dad to Everly after his split with Dewan.

“I know that I like d to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level,” he told VMan magazine in February 2022, adding that he eventually realized he had to “go into her world and do whatever that is that [Everly] wanted” him to do.