Stressing about single fatherhood. Channing Tatum worried about raising daughter Everly after his 2018 split from Jenna Dewan.

“I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level,” the actor, 41, told VMan magazine of the 8-year-old in his cover story, published on Friday, February 11. “Especially [when I became] a single dad. I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?”

As the Alabama native’s coparenting journey “unfolded,” he realized he had to “go into her world and do whatever that is that [Everly] wanted” him to do.

The Magic Mike star moved on with Jessie J following his split from Dewan, also 41, and is now dating Zoë Kravitz. As for the former World of Dance host, she has been engaged to Steve Kazee since February 2020. The couple share son Callum, 23 months, who was born weeks after their engagement.

Dewan feels “really lucky” to have an “incredible partner” while “figuring out” coparenting with her former Step Up costar, she said during an October 2019 event.

“Steve is absolutely amazing … to be there with [me] and help [me] through all this,” the Connecticut native gushed at the time.

The Tony winner has a “beautiful bond” with Tatum and Dewan’s daughter, the actress went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly in November 2021.

Everly also has a sweet connection with her baby brother. “He was born to do anything and everything his older sister does,” the Gracefully You author added of her “wild” toddler at the time. “He wants to be in every room she’s in. … She loves him, and it’s adorable. They have a cute little relationship because of the age difference so they’re kind of buddied up. … She loves when he is a little naughty. She loves helping out. She thinks he’s so cute.”

The dancer regularly documents the little ones’ lives via Instagram. Although Dewan and Tatum previously kept Everly’s face off of social media, she made her debut in the summer of 2021.

“You my littles are everything!” the Logan Lucky star captioned a sweet shot taken at the beach. “You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this, and I hope laugh. We have fun. Hehehe.”

