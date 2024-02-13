Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter, Everly, played dress-up for their latest father-daughter outing.

The duo attended the New York City premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training on Saturday, February 10. Everly was all smiles while posing alongside mascot versions of the characters Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado on the red carpet.

Tatum, 43, got in the anime spirit by rocking a green and black hoodie resembling Tanjiro’s costume. His daughter sported a replica of the character Shinobu Kocho’s outfit, complete with a black and purple wig and Shinobu’s signature butterfly hair clip.

While Everly hasn’t made many public appearances with her dad, fans previously got a glimpse of the duo’s bond when they attended The Eras Tour in August 2023. The Magic Mike star donned a T-shirt with the lyrics “It’s me, hi, I’m the dad, it’s me” in reference to Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero.” One month later, he shared several sweet Polaroid pics of Everly via Instagram.

Related: Channing Tatum’s Best Quotes About Raising Daughter Everly With Ex Jenna Dewan Seriously stepping up! Channing Tatum has been candid about the challenges of raising daughter Everly both before and after his split from Jenna Dewan. The former couple met while filming 2006’s Step Up and tied the knot in July 2009. Three years later, the costars revealed Dewan was pregnant with their first child — but […]

Tatum welcomed his daughter with Jenna Dewan in May 2013. Five years later, the Step Up costars announced their split, writing in a joint statement that they would continue to be “dedicated parents to Everly.”

Tatum, who is currently engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz, has been candid about his fatherhood journey over the years. In February 2022, he told VMan magazine that he was “afraid” of parenting on his own following his divorce.

“I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level,” he told the outlet. “Especially [when I became] a single dad. I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?”

He went on to note that the key to his relationship with his child was to “go into her world and do whatever that is that [Everly] wanted [me to do].”

While coparenting their daughter, Tatum and Dewan reunited at one of Everly’s dance competitions in May 2023 along with Dewan’s mom and fiancé Steve Kazee.

“Channing has nothing but the utmost respect for Jenna,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “He will always hold her in the highest regard as the mother of their child and nothing could ever change that.”

Related: Channing Tatum and Ex Jenna Dewan's Ups and Downs Through the Years Not-so-friendly exes? Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan went from Hollywood it couple to divorced coparents, and they have not exactly made it easy for others to determine if they are on good terms following their split. The Magic Mike star and the Witches of East End alum began dating in 2006 after meeting on the […]

Dewan and Kazee, who have been together since 2018, are currently expecting their second baby after welcoming son Callum in March 2020.

Last month, Dewan told Romper that her coparenting relationship with Tatum is a “journey” that “never ends,” adding, “You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Dewan said that her daughter has “gotten into a flow with” adjusting to life after her parents’ “tough” split and “loves [her brother] Callum.”