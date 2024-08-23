Channing Tatum is bracing himself for the first time his daughter watches Magic Mike.

During the Wednesday, August 21, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Blink Twice star, 44, opened up about preparing for the day that Everly, 11, sees his dance moves in the steamy comedy/drama trilogy. The topic of conversation came up as he told host Seth Meyers about dancing like he “never had before” when he took his daughter to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in August last year.

“Well, you also have to make sure you’re not dancing like you dance, you know what I mean? There was none of this,” Tatum joked before doing a body roll, adding, “There was zero of that … I’m so grateful that she doesn’t know how I dance.”

Meyers, 50, then asked Tatum when he’ll let Everly find out about his dance moves, which prompted him to respond, “It’s going to be horrifying when it does.”

Tatum shares Everly with ex Jenna Dewan. The duo met on the set of their 2006 dance drama, Step Up, and tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed their only child, Everly, in May 2013 before calling it quits in 2018.

Their divorce has yet to be finalized due to a legal battle over the division of Magic Mike‘s intellectual property; however, they were both declared legally single in 2019.

Dewan, 43, has since moved on with Steve Kazee. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in October 2018, six months after the Witches of East End actress and Tatum split. Nearly one year after getting together, the duo announced they were expecting their first baby together. They got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed son Callum the following month.

In January, Dewan and Kazee, 48, announced they were expecting their second baby together. They welcomed daughter Rihannon in June.

Meanwhile, Tatum moved on with actress Zoë Kravitz shortly after her divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized. The pair met on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice (originally titled Pussy Island) and began dating in August 2021, Us confirmed.

“[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told Deadline in June 2021. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

More than two years after they started dating, Tatum and Kravitz, 35, got engaged in October 2023.