Parenting a preteen! Chelsea Houska posted a touching tribute for her daughter Aubree’s 12th birthday on Tuesday, September 7.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this sweet girl who made me a mama,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 30, wrote via Instagram. “You are so, so loved!”

In the slideshow, the birthday girl grinned in a camouflage shirt and jeans while rocking space buns. Aubree also played with one of her younger siblings Walker, 7 months. (The preteen is also a big sister to Watson, 4, and Layne, 3.)

“Happy birthday!!!” Houska’s former costar Kailyn Lowry commented on the social media upload.

Houska went on to show via Instagram Stories that she took her eldest daughter out for a birthday meal. Aubree’s celebration came one month after the MTV personality slammed comments made by her followers about Aubree’s body.

“I am amused by everyone’s reactions,” the South Dakota native said in an August Instagram video about how “fast” the then-11-year-old was growing. “I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like. It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body.”

Houska continued, “She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

The esthetician welcomed Aubree in 2009 with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind, while filming 16 and Pregnant. Houska shares her younger three children with husband Cole DeBoer, and the couple left reality TV last year.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” Houska told E! News of the decision in May. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”