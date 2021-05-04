Looking out for her daughter! Chelsea Houska heavily factored her eldest child, 11-year-old Aubree, into her decision to leave Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” the former MTV personality, 29, told E! News on Tuesday, May 4. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

The South Dakota native, who is also the mother of Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 3 months, announced in November 2020 that she was exiting the show. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” Houska wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way.”

The esthetician gave birth to her youngest child two months later without cameras around and exclusively told Us Weekly about the experience.

“It was nice, like, going to the hospital and not having to text people and be like, ‘We’re on our way,’” Houska explained in February. “They’re always waiting for you when you walk in. It’s kind of nice that it’s been different this time for ourselves … because this could be our last baby. I really am trying to take in all these moments.”

The former softball player felt “a lot less stressed” following her Teen Mom 2 departure, she went on to say. “I feel like that part of my life, that whole chapter, I’m ready to just close that up,” Houska explained. “I’m so grateful for it and had amazing experiences. I’m grateful for where I am now because of it, but I do feel like that is a chapter in my life that I’m ready to leave behind.”

She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are instead focusing on their home build, which they began in January 2020. The couple, who wed in October 2016, have been documenting the process via Instagram, from paint jobs in August 2020 to nursery decor five months later.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” Houska told her Instagram followers when they began. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”