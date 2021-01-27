Family photo! Chelsea Houska posted a sweet shot taken moments after her and Cole DeBoer‘s daughter Walker June was born.

“What a life we have built @coledeboer,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, captioned a Wednesday, January 27, Instagram picture. The former reality star smiled with her infant held to her chest in the social media upload, while her husband, 32, grinned at the little one.

“Congrats again. So happy for y’all,” Kailyn Lowry commented on the selfie, while DeBoer wrote that he was “beyond grateful.”

Houska gave birth to her fourth child on Monday, January 25. Walker joined siblings Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2.

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night,” Houska captioned her newborn’s Tuesday, January 26, Instagram reveal. Walker yawned in her debut, rocking an orange bow and a plaid blanket.

The 16 and Pregnant alum announced in August 2020 she was pregnant with baby No. 4. “One more DeBoer,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Coming early 2021.”

The traffic control specialist added with a post of his own: “The Grand Finale. Baby No. 4! (We think).”

Three months after their reveal, Houska announced her decision to leave Teen Mom 2. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” the South Dakota native wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Houska went on to write that she was “proud” to have shared her story, adding, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way.”

Her dad, Randy Houska, first broke news of her exit the previous month. “Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run,” he tweeted in October 2020. “What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

The former MTV personality’s last episode in the franchise aired last month.