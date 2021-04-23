Chris Lane Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Rejected My Cool Baby Name Idea 

Try again, dad! Lauren Bushnell wasn’t super impressed with one of Chris Lane’s baby name ideas, the country star revealed.

“As far as names go that didn’t make the list, I know one off the top of my head,” the “Big, Big Plans” singer, 36, said during an appearance on Audacy’s “Katie and Company” radio show. “At the time I was being super lighthearted, but at the same time, I did really honestly think it was kind of cool. Lauren shot me down so fast. I threw out the name Rambo.”

According to the country singer, the Bachelor alum, 31, didn’t give her husband’s idea much thought. Still, he was able to explain his reasoning

“She shot it down hard. I said, ‘Imagine when he comes up to bat and they say ‘Rambo Lane,’ that sounds like he’s about to drop a bomb!” the North Carolina native said. “Rambo Lane. Like, how is he not going to win the tournament, you know?”

The couple, who wed in October 2019 just four months after announcing their engagement, revealed their pregnancy in December 2020.

“A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” the reality star captioned an Instagram video of one of her ultrasounds. “Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

The following month, Bushnell shared that the pair had struggled to conceive. When she found out they were expecting, she was somewhat surprised.

“I had a weird feeling that I was pregnant,” she wrote in a December 2020 blog post. “At the same time, I was very mistrusting of this sudden ‘gut feeling’ because at that point I had taken 200 pregnancy tests within six months with no positive test (OK maybe not that many but felt like it haha).”

Lane and Bushnell rang in 2021 by sharing their gender reveal via Instagram on January 1. While they do know they’re having a boy, they’re not sure about the baby’s name just yet.

“We’re actually still trying to figure out exactly [what the name will be]. … We haven’t for sure settled on it yet,” Lane told host Katie Neal.