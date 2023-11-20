Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, is taking after his football-loving dad!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, and Jack, 11, cheered on the Seattle Seahawks during their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 19.

“Seahawks take LA! Let’s go!!!” Pratt posted to Instagram, alongside several snaps of the two holding a Seahawks flag while watching the game inside SoFi stadium.

The pair sported matching “Pratt” jerseys, with Jack donning the number 64 and Chris wearing number 12.

Pratt shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he wed in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. The pair split in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Football isn’t the only sport the father-son duo attend together. In July, the Parks and Recreation star shared a series of sweet pictures with Jack at a L.A. Dodgers game versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Pratt and Jack also wore matching jerseys with their name “Pratt” emblazoned on the back, with Jack adding a baseball cap and foam finger to his outfit.

“What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!” Pratt captioned his post to Instagram. “Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let’s go Dodgers!”

Faris and Pratt have made an effort to coparent their son after moving on with new spouses.

“I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is,” Faris exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

After calling it quits with Faris, the Jurassic World actor tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. They share daughter Lyla, born in August 2020, and daughter Elosie, born in May 2022.

Faris, who married Michael Barrett in 2021, later revealed that Pratt texted her after popping the question to Schwarzenegger, 33. The actress quipped: “And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it …”

More recently, Faris told People that she thinks Schwarzenegger is “awesome” with Jack.

“It feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness,” she said in 2022. “I love how she is with Jack.”