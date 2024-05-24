Chris Pratt is a proud girl dad but was initially confused about his youngest daughter Eloise’s name.

During Pratt’s Thursday, May 23, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he showed off a homemade card written by 3-year-old Lyla, who printed her and 2-year-old sister Eloise’s monikers.

“Lyla wrote this and Katherine [Schwarzenegger] sent this to me yesterday,” Pratt, 44, jokingly recalled. “Eloise is [a tricky name]. I did not know how to spell it until I saw this photo. I was like, ‘There’s no Y?’ It made no sense.”

The Garfield actor shares his two daughters with Schwarzenegger, whom he wed in 2019. Pratt is also the father of son Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Despite Eloise having a tricky name, Pratt is marveling at all of her milestones.

“Eloise just turned 2 and … it’s hard, man. Having children is hard,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “And my daughter likes to play this game with me called, ‘No!’ I’m not very good at the game and she always wins because she always says, ‘No.’ I did not know you were allowed to say that to your parents.”

Pratt continued, “I grew up never being able to say no to my parent[s]. If I’d have known back then what I know now, I would have said, ‘No,’ a lot more.”

The actor also noted that he and Schwarzenegger, 34, keep all of the kids’ mementos and artwork.

“I’m a sentimental guy and I like to keep everything,” he said on Thursday. “I’ve always wanted to be the kind of guy who would keep everything, but I’m so disorganized. But thankfully, Katherine is so incredibly organized and she gets it from her mom, [Maria Shriver], ‘cause her mom actually kept all of her things from when she was young.”

Katherine is one of Shriver’s four children with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. While the former couple split in 2011, they have both enjoyed welcoming the next generation of their family.

“They really love [being grandparents],” Katherine previously told Us Weekly in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

Katherine further told Us that her mom, now 68, was incredibly helpful in doling out “words of wisdom” about parenthood.

“I’m constantly going to [her] for more information and learning so much more and calling her for this, calling her for that,” she said at the time. “I did that throughout my whole pregnancy as well. I just feel really lucky to be able to have that source to go to and to ask so many of these questions.”