Chrishell Stause Is Freezing Her Eggs, Open to ‘Possibility’ of Motherhood

Keeping her options open! Chrishell Stause has “taken the steps” to freeze her eggs.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant, 39, told People on Wednesday, September 30. “Hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world so there’s not so much pressure.”

The Selling Sunset star added, “I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life. There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”

The Kentucky native’s decision comes 10 months after her split from Justin Hartley. The This Is Us star, 43, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November 2019, noting in the paperwork that they’d separated four months prior.

Hartley is the father of daughter Isabella, 16, with ex-wife Lindsay Korman, and Stause exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 that she and the actor weren’t in any rush to have kids of their own. “We don’t know [when] yet,” she said at the time. “I have a stepdaughter, and we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

The actress went on to say that the Illinois native was nothing like his This Is Us character, Kevin Pearson, explaining, “Thank God because he wouldn’t be a very good husband. There’s parts of Kevin that are good, but I don’t think I’d want to be married to him, you know? So luckily, Kevin gets all of his charm, but I get both. I also get the good husband’s side. So I win!”

Following their breakup, the realtor is “looking forward to finding love again someday,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that her “priority is to have fun and enjoy her success.”

During a July episode of the “RealiTea With Derek Z,” the reality star opened up about her dream date. “Oh, that’s an easy one,” Stause said at the time. “Brad Pitt! And we know he’s single, so there you go. It’s so cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason.”