Real talk. Chrissy Teigen opened up about postpartum life after welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with husband John Legend — and the recovery struggles of a C-section birth.

“Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special,” Teigen, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a mirror selfie that seemingly featured stains on her black dress. The model also shared a photo of the outfit via her Instagram Story. “Wonderful,” she captioned the snap.

Legend, 44, confirmed that he and Teigen’s rainbow baby had arrived during a private concert on January 13 and that the Cravings All Together author had delivered their newborn several hours earlier.

On Thursday, January 19, Teigen took to social media to share the first image of the little one, revealing she underwent a C-section.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the Chrissy’s Court alum wrote alongside a photo of the infant alongside her siblings, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

The following day, the Utah native reflected on her postpartum body.

“Sent love and healing to my womb today!” Teigen captioned a selfie with the Voice alum. “Thank you so much @bellibind!! What a beautiful experience today!”

Legend, for his part, gushed about the family’s new dynamic via his own social media upload on Friday, January 20, saying, “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister,” he gushed via Instagram in his own Friday upload.”

Teigen and the “All of Me” singer announced in August 2022 that they were expecting their next child after suffering a pregnancy loss with late son Jack two years prior. Following her miscarriage, Teigen often took to social media to share details of her IVF journey.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to her IVF journey. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

That same month, Legend explained why he felt it was important that his wife open up about the tragic loss of their son — even when it was hard to do.

“It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it,” the EGOT winner said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert island Discs” in August 2022. “I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. Way more people than anybody realizes go through this.”