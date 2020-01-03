Christina Anstead has her hands full! The reality star explained how difficult it’s been adjusting to her son Hudson’s September birth.

“Going from two [kids] to three is hard,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, admitted to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 2.

The HGTV personality, who shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, added, “I’ve been trying to spend a lot of one-on-one time with each of them and taking them on dates because it is a big transition. I just take it one day at a time. I do try to schedule out the week and I do make sure that when I get home, I’m done. That’s when my emails can get really backed up because when I get home, I need to be totally present for the kids. There’s just way too much going on.”

The California native and her husband, Ant Anstead, “divide and conquer” when it comes to raising their blended family. The Wheeler Dealers host, 40, welcomed Amelie, 16, and Archie, 13, in a previous marriage, and his and Christina’s kids love “little things” like board games and swimming.

The couple wed in December 2018 and announced three months later that they were expecting their first child together. Hudson arrived on September 6.

“It’s awesome to have a baby again,” Christina told the outlet. “Babies are wonderful. Despite how hard it is obviously, it’s wonderful that Ant and I get to have a child together. That’s so special. Especially during the holidays, [it’s] so fun. Everything about it is awesome.”

However, the Flip Your Life author is “definitely done” adding babies to her brood, she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month.

Hudson has been her “hardest baby” so far. “He still really just likes being in the house,” Christina told Us. “He doesn’t like going out. As a very busy family, that’s been very difficult. But since he hit the 3-month mark, he’s been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better.”