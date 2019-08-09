



Bumping along! Christina Anstead’s September due date is quickly approaching, and the Flip or Flop star is excited to welcome baby No. 3.

“The nursery is complete and matches her boho vibes in the house with beautiful rugs, trees, dream catchers and a really calm vibe,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina is feeling good going into the final stretch and Taylor and Brayden are so excited to meet their new brother!”

The reality star, 35, made the exciting pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Friday, March 22. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” she captioned a sweet picture of the pair holding a sonogram image. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

The HGTV star tied the knot with Ant Anstead in a romantic ceremony on December 22, 2018, after one year of dating. Christina shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant, for his part, shares daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise.

Despite their 2016 split, Christina and El Moussa, 37, are handling coparenting with ease, with the former praising her ex earlier this year. “Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore,” she wrote on June 16.

The insider adds that the expecting mom is looking forward to adding to her family. “Christina and Ant are thrilled to welcome their first baby together and are excited for their family to grow,” adds the insider. “Christina has been loving anything comfortable with the summer heat, maxi dresses, etc.”

For more on Christina Anstead and updates on expecting celebrity moms, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!