Christina Hall and her 13-year-old daughter, Taylor, treated themselves to a day at the salon.

Hall, 41, and Taylor stood next to each other while lifting up their locks in a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, August 17. Hall shook her head as she swiped her hand over the camera to reveal their hair transformation. The mother-daughter duo were then all smiles as they put their arms around each other and displayed their new looks.

“Mom & Daughter hair day! ✨,” Hall and Lush Locks by Latitude’s joint Instagram post read. “Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Lucks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends.”

Hall reposted a close-up snap via her Instagram Story where she showed off her hair, which was styled in loose waves. “It’s giving Lighter & Brighter if ya know what I mean 👏🧡 @thechristinahall,” hair and makeup artist Julia Gonzales wrote via Instagram on Saturday.

Hall shares Taylor and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018. (The former couple separated in 2016, but their divorce wasn’t finalized for two years.)

Hall moved on with ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Hudson. The pair tied the knot in 2018, but Christina filed for divorce in 2020, which was finalized one year later.

She then exchanged vows with estranged husband Joshua Hall, but the twosome both filed for divorce in July. Amid her separation from Joshua, 43, Christina has been spending time with her family.

Days before their split was announced, Christina exclusively told Us Weekly that her relationship with Taylor is “very, very strong.” The Christina in the Country star noted that her biggest “mom win” has been “communicating with Taylor.”

Related: Christina Hall's Blended Family Photos: 3 Kids, Ex-Husbands and More While Christina Hall was building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a loving home in real life. Hall shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She is also the mother to son Hudson, whom she […]

“There’s friend dynamics [at this age] and there’s little dramas,” Christina explained, adding that their friendship became apparent when her daughter wrote her a Mother’s Day card earlier this year. “[It] was so nice and so special and just made me feel so good about just being her mom and parenting in general.”

Christina added that she includes Taylor’s friends in their bonding time. “I love just having the kids over to our house. They have a lot of sleepovers, like, every weekend or every other weekend here,” she said. “We have, like, six girls over all just sleeping in one room and then [going in] the jacuzzi together and riding their e-bikes around.”

Christina also makes sure to get quality time with her two sons, noting that Brayden has become her “little clown full of energy” while Hudson is “so smart and silly” and keeps everyone “on our toes.”

“I feel like just in general, how often the kids just come up and hug me [makes me proud],” she said. “And the boys, too, [they] just say ‘I love you’ [all the time].”