Ant Anstead and Christina Hall may have their differences, but they were willing to put them aside for son Hudson’s 5th birthday.

Two years after the exes engaged in a custody battle for Hudson — one that they settled, agreeing to joint custody — both parents took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. And they both acknowledged the other while doing it.

Anstead, 45, posted a video slideshow via Instagram of Hudson at his happiest, including shots of him at the beach, in his PJs and with his dad, captioning it “Happy birthday Hudzo!”

“WOW what a privilege it’s been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous magnetic, talented and kind little man,” he continued in the Friday, September 6, post. “You have taught me so much about so much! It’s been a privilege to do this dad thing all over again. You humble me and fill everyone around you with joy and love.

“NayNay and I love you very much! Happy 5th birthday Hudzo ❤️ x,” he added. (NayNay seems to refer to Anstead’s current girlfriend, Renee Zellweger.)

He tagged Hall, 41, in the video, in addition to his daughter, Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey. Hall also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

As the likes and comments to Anstead’s post came pouring in, wishing Hudson the best on his big day, the Flip or Flop alum entered the comments herself.

“Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!” she wrote.

Anstead’s intentional decision to tag Hall in the video comes four days after Hall did the same for him. On Monday, September 2, she posted a video via her Instagram Stories of Hudson on the soccer field.

“First soccer practice, ever!” she captioned it, tagging Anstead.

The ex couple’s cordial social media exchanges come in stark contrast to where the two sat less than two years ago. They separated in September 2020, and in April 2022, Anstead applied for sole custody of Hudson, alleging Hall “exploited” him by including him in paid social media campaigns.

Hall called the claim a “false allegation” and accused Anstead of making “attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information.” She also decided to keep Hudson out of her social media posts and off the TV screen until Hudson reaches an age where he can decide for himself how much of the limelight he wants.

Christina is currently in the midst of a divorce from her third husband, Joshua Hall. Christina and Joshua, 43, both filed for divorce in July after three years of marriage. The HGTV star filed to dissolve their marriage first, listing their date of separation as July 7. Joshua’s court docs, however, list the split date as July 8.