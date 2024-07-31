Christina Hall Follows Ant Anstead on Instagram After Joshua Hall Split

Christina Hall is seemingly turning over a new leaf with ex-husband Ant Anstead amid her ongoing divorce from Joshua Hall.

As of Tuesday, July 30, Christina, 41, is following Anstead, 45, on Instagram, Us Weekly confirmed. Anstead, however, has not followed Christina back.

The HGTV host also joked that bringing Anstead onto one of her shows could be good for the brand. When a follower suggested via Christina’s recent Instagram post that Anstead should replace Joshua, 43, on her new series, The Flip Off, Christina replied, “LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin.”

HGTV announced in June that Christina and Joshua would be starring alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather El Moussa, on The Flip Off. However, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the show is now “moving forward” without Joshua in the wake of the divorce.

Related: Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's Ups and Downs After Christina Hall (née Haack) split from her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, the reality star found happiness with English television presenter Ant Anstead, but their picture-perfect romance didn’t last. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2018 that Christina and Ant were dating, a little over two years after the HGTV personality split from Tarek in […]

Christina and Anstead wed in 2018 at their home in Newport Beach, California, after one year of dating. They welcomed their son, Hudson, the following year. In 2020, Christina filed for divorce from Anstead, with the proceedings finalizing in 2021. (Christina is also mom to daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, whom she shares with Tarek.)

Christina and Anstead both stayed relatively quiet about their split until April 2022 when the U.K. native requested full custody of their son and asked for Hudson not be featured in any paid advertisements on social media. Anstead was ultimately denied sole custody, and the pair continue to have joint legal and physical custody of the toddler.

Following her split from Anstead, Christina moved on with Joshua, 43. The twosome got engaged in September 2021, tying the knot the following year.

Two years later, Us confirmed that Christina and Joshua both filed for divorce from each other. While Christina is not requesting spousal support and asking the court not to award any to her ex, per court documents obtained by Us in July, Joshua is seeking support from her.

Days after filing to dissolve their marriage, Christina broke her silence in a lengthy social media post. “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Christina wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25.

Related: Christina Hall's Blended Family Photos: 3 Kids, Ex-Husbands and More While Christina Hall was building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a loving home in real life. Hall shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She is also the mother to son Hudson, whom she […]

She continued, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina concluded by noting that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point,” adding, “This is personal.”

After news broke of their split, a source exclusively revealed in the latest cover story of Us that Christina and Joshua had been “having issues for a while.”

“Christina was trying, but things happened and it just wasn’t working,” the insider explained. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

Related: Christina and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

Christina has since accused Joshua of diverting over $35,000 of “separate property money”

to his bank account “without [her] authorization” after learning of her plans to dissolve their union, per docs obtained by Us on Friday, July 26.

Christina also alleged that Joshua has access to their home security cameras, which could keep her and her children “under surveillance.”

Tensions between Christina and Joshua continued to escalate when she fired back at a recent TMZ report that he was “blindsided” by the divorce.

“‘Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney,’” Christina wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday. “Huh … I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐.”