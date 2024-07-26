Christina Hall is accusing her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, of diverting thousands of dollars to his bank account after learning of her plans to divorce him and having access to their home security cameras that could keep her and her children “under surveillance.”

Per court documents officially filed on Friday, July 26, and obtained by Us Weekly, Christina, 41, is “shocked and concerned,” alleging that Joshua, 43, redirected over $35,000, which she describes as her “separate property money,” into his own account “without [her] authorization” when he found out she wanted a divorce on July 8.

According to an alleged text message from Joshua to the property manager, a copy of which Christina included as part of her new filing, Joshua asked the property manager: “For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time?” and provided his personal bank account to deposit the funds.

Christina noted that the property manager complied with the request “believing I had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own account.”

Now, Christina is requesting the money to be returned to her. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance and maintenance for these rental properties,” Christina wrote in the docs.

“The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 07, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day,” she wrote. “It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage.”

She also explained what happened the day she told Josh she wanted to end things on July 7: “I communicated to Josh that I would be filing for divorce,” she said. “That evening I left the resident with my children.”

Although she states they agreed she would stay at the Newport Beach house with her kids pending a divorce resolution, she claims he returned a couple times to pick up his belongings and claims he has attempted to keep her and her children “under surveillance” using cameras in the home.

“Josh’s attorney sent a letter demanding that I preserve electronic evidence without it being automatically deleted so I unplugged cameras so the system would not automatically overwrite the hard drive,” she wrote in docs. “Each time Josh has returned to the house he has plugged the cameras back in, which would allow him to keep me and my children under surveillance. I object to him having that access into my home. I do not want to have a situation where there is a misunderstanding or any conflict, especially in front of my children.”

In the documents, Christina requests exclusive use and possession of the Newport Beach home they once shared with her three children as well as two properties in Tennessee.

In addition, she argues that her estranged husband “should not need any spousal support from me” and that “he has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs” as a result of their short-term marriage.

Both Christina and Joshua filed for divorce on July 15. While Christina is not requesting spousal support and asking the court not to award any to Joshua, he is seeking spousal support from her.

“Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work,” she wrote. “It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs.”

Joshua is also requesting an equal division of community property acquired during their less than three-year long marriage. This includes their $12.6 million residence in Newport Beach, California, and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted while together. Us confirmed that both of their names are on the title of their shared home. A source exclusively revealed in Us’ latest cover story that the pair didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement.

Things between the twosome continue to get messy as Christina fired back at a recent TMZ report that Joshua was blindsided by the divorce. “’Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney,’” Christina wrote via Instagram Stories. “Huh … I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐.”

While Joshua was set to appear alongside Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flip Off, a source exclusively told Us this week that production is “moving forward” without him.

Weeks before, Christina admitted to Us that it is “challenging to work with your spouse.” She added, “So, it’s just like this is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.”