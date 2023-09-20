Renée Zellweger showed her support for Ant Anstead with a steamy kiss.

Zellweger, 54, was in attendance for Anstead’s soccer game in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The actress kept it casual for the event, donning gray sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. She attempted to remain under the radar in a blue baseball cap.

Anstead, 44 — who plays semi-professionally for the US affiliate of Southampton FC — ran up to embrace Zellweger and the two shared a kiss before she cheered him on from the sidelines. He rocked a white and blue striped jersey with red socks for the big game.

The couple — who celebrated their two-year anniversary in April — are typically “low-key” with their love. Earlier this summer, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Zellweger and Anstead “love just hanging out at home with the kids” despite being “in the public eye.”

Zellweger has even bonded with Anstead’s three children. “Renée gets along really well with Ant’s children and they spend a lot of quality time together,” the insider told Us, noting that the Oscar winner is particularly close with Anstead’s daughter Amelie, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead, along with son Archie, 16. (Ant is also the parent of son Hudson, 3, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.)

Zellweger and Ant met while filming an episode of his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in June 2021 — the same month that Ant finalized his divorce from Hall, 40. After sparking a romance, the pair were spotted out and about packing on the PDA on multiple occasions before attending their first event together in August 2021 at a Radar Motors gala in Santa Ana, California.

The lovebirds are “so happy and super excited to be making out their long-term future together,” a second source exclusively told Us in October 2022, adding that the duo have “deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while.”

For now, they are happy “living in separate houses” and not “rushing” to take the next step, the insider explained, but noted their inner circle “think an engagement could be very soon.”

Zellweger nor Ant might be “private” about their romance, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t continuously hitting relationship milestones.

“They both want to settle down and create a home together,” a third source shared in April. “Renée loves how romantic, open and honest [Ant] is. She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.”

Ant has occasionally taken to social media to gush over his love for Zellweger. He gave her a shoutout in a February Valentine’s Day post, calling her a “special lady.” Two months later, he celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“Two years of magic 💫💫x,” he captioned an April Instagram photo of the twosome holding hands.