Not here for it. Coco Austin‘s attempt to share a video made by her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, didn’t go so well when the model received rude comments in return.

Austin, 42, shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, January 5, where she is dancing and playing with her dogs while trying to clean her home. The model pretended to sweep her couch with a broom and later tried to sweep the floor while her pets came over to help. The post ended with Austin in the bathroom attempting to wash her toilet and a miniature one as well.

“When your 6-year-old daughter takes over your TikTok while cleaning up. She is actually good at filming. She started doing TikToks on her own page at 4 before TikTok took it down, they were so hysterical ( They took it down because of age restrictions) Also I’ve always been obsessed with cleaning,” the reality star captioned the post via Instagram. “P.S. And yes that mini toilet is Chanel’s .. She still uses it because she is so petite.”

While one fan complimented Austin and her daughter for being “a great team,” a second social media user noted that Austin’s post reminded them of how “soothing and therapeutic” tasks at home can be.

Meanwhile, another follower wasn’t as thrilled by the idea, replying, “Does anyone else not see anything wrong with this or is it just me!!?? I have followed this train wreck for a while now. Im out!!!”

The California native called out the comment, writing, “Whats your deal?? Whats wrong with cleaning.”

Austin, who married Ice-T in 2002, has previously made headlines after mom-shamers slammed the parents for letting their daughter wear acrylic nails to school. The dancer took to social media late last year to show off the fake nails that they chose for her child’s school picture day, writing via Instagram in September 2021, “For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails. I love doing her hair. My little doll baby is what I call her.”

At the time, the actress also got honest about struggling with Chanel starting kindergarten.

“This is a bittersweet day for me!” Austin wrote via Instagram. “I guess because Chanel won’t be with me every single breathing moment. She is my backbone and I feel empty without her. I knew this day would eventually come where she would start Kindergarten! Yeah, I was that mother that cried an hour after dropping her off in the car (and am still crying throughout the day).”

After Austin received backlash for her decision to let her daughter put on acrylic nails, her husband, 63, addressed the criticism.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star said during an appearance on The View in October 2021. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”

The New Jersey native noted that “everybody parents differently” when it comes to raising their child. Although “every house has its own constitution,” the rapper reassured the parenting police that his daughter is “loved” and “doing OK.”