In it together. Kendra Duggar was “so thankful” for her mom’s supportive presence during her daughter Addison’s November 2019 birth.

“[She was] telling me I can do it because I didn’t feel like I could,” Duggar, 21, said in Us Weekly‘s exclusive Counting On clip.

Before Christina Caldwell‘s arrival, the then-pregnant star and her husband, Joe Duggar, “walked three or four miles in the halls” of the hospital while she experienced “quite a few painful contractions” and “sharp pains.” Kendra recalled, “I was really having to breathe through them.”

The Virginia native decided she felt best laying down and was “confused” when her water broke. “I was in so much pain, I was laying down and I just didn’t think that while I was laying down it would break,” she explained. “I’ve never had that experience before, and it was a lot of pain at that moment.”

After a half hour, Kendra’s mom arrived and coached her daughter through the rest of her contractions. She was experiencing nausea at that time and told her husband, 25, “I don’t think I can do it.”

Their daughter, however, made a “quick arrival.” When Kendra and Joe welcomed their baby girl in November 2019, the Counting On stars exclusively told Us at the time: “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She [was born] in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

The news came seven months after the TLC personalities, who also share son Garrett, 2, announced that they had another little one on the way. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the reality stars exclusively told Us in April 2019.

Kendra and the 19 Kids and Counting alum tied the knot in September 2017 in Arkansas.

Counting On airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.