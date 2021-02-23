Another cutie for Kendra Duggar! The Counting On star gave birth on Friday, February 19, to her and Joe Duggar’s third child.

“We are so excited to introduce Brooklyn Praise Duggar,” the couple captioned their Tuesday, February 23, Instagram reveal. “Feeling so grateful and blessed.”

The reality stars announced in August 2020 that they were expanding their family. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February,” they said in a statement at the time. “Baby No. 3 is on the way! Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!”

The pair went on to write in an Instagram post: “We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison, and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.”

Three months later, the TLC personalities revealed the sex of their “tie-breaker” baby. “Our nursery is going to be full of pink, as we get ready for our soon coming little one,” the couple confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2020. “The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to see her beautiful face soon. We appreciate all of your prayers for a safe arrival!”

Kendra documented her pregnancy progress on social media, from a maternity shoot with her pregnant mom, Christina Caldwell, in December 2020 to a “date night” with Joe two months later.

“36 weeks along and we can’t wait to meet our little girl soon,” the Arkansas native wrote via Instagram in February.

She and the 19 Kids and Counting alum tied the knot in September 2017 in Arkansas, four months after their engagement. They became parents in June 2018 when Garrett arrived, followed by Addison in November 2019.

“We’ve quickly adjusted to being a family of four,” the proud parents exclusively told Us at the time. “Our new pastime is staring and smiling at this precious new face! Garrett is very interested in his new sister. We may be a little tired but what we lack on sleep has been made up in happiness!”

They celebrated their “sweet” girl’s birthday in November 2020 with an at-home party amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We just adore every little thing she discovers and cheer her on every little milestone she makes,” the couple captioned an Instagram slideshow. “We’re so blessed to have her in our family! Her brother Garrett loves her so much and we couldn’t be more grateful for such a fun and spunky little girl to do life with.”