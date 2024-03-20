Country singer Jimmie Allen has plenty of hits under his belt, but he’s even more proud of his role as a father.

“I have 6 kids. I love each one of them,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in March 2024, revealing that he welcomed twins the previous summer during his separation from wife Alexis Gale. “I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children.”

Allen, who shares his kids with three different women, added: “The only opinion I care about is theirs.”

The “Down Home” singer became a father in 2015 when his eldest son, Aadyn, was born. He went on to welcome two daughters with Gale, whom he wed in 2021. The pair split in April 2023 while Gale was pregnant with their third child. (She gave birth in September 2023, one month before Allen’s rep told People the couple were back together.)

Scroll down to meet all of Allen’s children:

Aadyn

Allen’s oldest child was born in 2015. The identity of Aadyn’s mother’s has been kept under wraps.

Naomie Bettie

The singer welcomed his first daughter with Gale in March 2020 while the couple were engaged.

Zara James

Allen and Gale tied the knot in May 2021. Their second daughter was born five months later.

Cohen Ace James

Gale gave birth to her and Allen’s third child, a baby boy, in September 2023. (The pair previously filed for divorce in April 2023 but have since reconciled.)

Amari and Aria

Allen confirmed in March 2024 that he welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — with an unnamed woman in June 2023. He shared photos of the then-9-month-old babies via his Instagram Story, according to E! News.