Jimmie Allen confirmed he is a dad of six children — and two of the kids were born before he reconciled with his wife, Alexis Gale.

“I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.💛,” Allen, 38, wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 19, alongside photos of his children, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The country singer and Gale welcomed Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2, before their marriage woes. He shared photos of his eldest children (he welcomed Aadyn, 9, with an ex in 2015) on Tuesday, following up with the first photos of 9-month-old twins, Aria and Amari, whom he shares with the mystery woman. He also included a shot of his youngest son with Gale — Cohen Ace James, 5 months.

Allen and Gale tied the knot in 2021 after two years of dating. They announced their split in April 2023 when Gale was pregnant with their third child.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” Allen told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

The statement continued: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Gale and Allen filed for divorce within two hours of each other that same month. Allen was seeking joint custody of their -two daughters while Gale asked the court to be the primary residential parent.

One month later, news broke that Allen was being sued by his former manager for assault and sexual harassment. Allen denied the claims and argued he and the unnamed worker were in a consensual “sexual relationship” while he was married to Gale. (Us confirmed on Friday, March 15, that Allen’s former manager dropped the lawsuit.)

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” he wrote in a lengthy post via his Instagram in May 2023. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

An attorney for the plaintiff released a statement to People after the lawsuit was dropped, which read, “The lawsuit against Allen was never about financial gain for my client, but instead holding Allen accountable. Unfortunately, civil litigation has few ways to punish wrongdoers; we could not ask the court to jail him, for example, or force him to change his behavior. One of the few remedies we do have in civil litigation is to ask the court to punish through monetary damages, which we did.”

Gale gave birth to her and Allen’s third child, son Cohen, in September 2023. A rep for Allen later confirmed that they were giving their relationship another try.

“They decided to work on things together and are still together,” the spokesperson told People in a statement in October 2023, noting the couple’s divorce “was never fully seen through legally.”