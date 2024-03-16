Jimmie Allen‘s former manager dropped the lawsuit against the country singer after accusing him of sexual assault and rape, Us Weekly can confirm.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, dismissed her claims against Allen in the Middle Tennessee District Court after suing the artist, his former management company, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers, back in May 2023, per documents obtained by Us on Friday, March 15. Their new agreement was signed on Thursday, March 14.

Jane Doe said in her initial lawsuit that Allen “manipulated and used his power” to “sexually harass and abuse her” over 18 months from 2020 to 2022.

“Plaintiff expressed in words and actions that Jimmie Allen’s conduct was unwelcome, including pushing him away, sitting where he could not reach her, telling him she was uncomfortable and no, and crying uncontrollably,” Jane Doe’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “However, Allen made clear that plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct.”

While Allen is now off the hook in the lawsuit, Jane Doe is still suing Wide Open Music and Bowers, claiming they knew about Allen’s alleged behavior, did nothing to protect her and fired her when she complained about it.

Allen still has legal woes, as a second Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against him in June 2023 that is still pending. The woman claims Allen sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded it.

Jane Doe 2 recounted the July 2022 incident at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas in her lawsuit. She had “willingly joined Allen in the bedroom.” Although she “repeatedly told him she did not want him to ejaculate inside her” because she was not on birth control, Allen allegedly did so anyway. She also claimed that he had filmed the encounter on his phone, despite her never consenting to being recorded.

Allen denied all the accusations, saying he would “mount a vigorous defense.” He counter-sued both women, accusing Jane Doe 1 of defamation and claiming Jane Doe 2 stole the phone he allegedly used to record her.

In the fallout from the lawsuits, Allen’s label, booking agency, former publicist and management company all suspended or dropped him. In April 2023, Allen told Us that he and wife Alexis Gale had “separated” after two years of marriage. The pair, who share three children, filed for divorce later that month but reconciled six months later.