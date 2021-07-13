Surprise! Shaunyl Benson is pregnant with her and Criss Angel’s third child, “thanks to tequila.”

The singer, 29, showed her bare baby bump via Instagram on Monday, July 12, writing, “Baby No. 3 was absolutely unexpected. Little girl arriving December 2021.”

The magician, 53, commented on the social media upload: “So happy for our little girl, you my love and our blessed family. … I love you forever.”

In the footage, Benson showed her positive pregnancy tests and prepared to tell her husband the news. “Yesterday, I found out that I’m pregnant. Again,” she said. “I’ve taken three pregnancy tests and every single one is positive. It’s probably really early. Probably only, like, five weeks. … I’m pretty nervous to tell Christopher because another kid was not on the cards. … I’m so nervous I could, like, vomit.”

The couple are already the parents of sons Johnny, 7, and Xristos, 2, and the expectant star told her eldest child the news first. Johnny gasped and hugged his mom, whispering, “Oh, my God. A sister, is it a sister? Let me feel.”

When Angel found out, he said, “You’re not pregnant. Seriously?”

Benson previously told her Instagram followers that she is expecting when she posted a video of Johnny struggling to shoot a confetti cannon. “You’re not having a baby. That’s why [it’s hard],” Angel said from behind the camera in the June footage.

“Plus one equals five,” the escape artist wrote via Instagram at the time. “Happy Father’s Day! May everyday be as special as today.”

He and Benson wed in February 2015. Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma that same year. The little one’s cancer returned in December 2019 after a brief remission.

The couple have continued documenting their eldest son’s fight over the years, from chemotherapy appointments to quarantine measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been really spending a lot of time [together as a] family,” Angel told Extra in September 2020 of “hunkering down at home” during the COVID-19 spread. “We’re trying to make the most of the situation and trying to provide incredible memories for Johnny Crisstopher and our other son, Xristos Yanni, so when they get older, they can think about these times that were challenging, but we made something positive come from it: memories.”