Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, opened up about the death of their newborn son in the trailer for the upcoming season of her Netflix series, I Am Georgina.

“Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel,” Rodríguez, 29, says in the Wednesday, March 15, teaser. “This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant.”

The model and the soccer star, 38 — who share daughters Alana, 5, and Bella, 10 months — announced in April 2022 that one of their newborn twins, son Ángel, had died in labor. (Ronaldo is also father of twins Cristiano Jr., 12, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 5.)

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the couple wrote in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “Only the birth of our baby girl [Bella] gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Wednesday’s trailer reveals that season 2 of Rodríguez’s reality series will follow the Argentina native as she gets candid about the family’s devastating loss — and begins to rebuild her life.

“Life is hard. Life goes on,” she explains in the clip. “I have reasons to move on and be strong.”

Rodríguez shares in the teaser that Ronaldo — whom she began dating in 2016 — “really encouraged me to continue with my agenda” after mourning the death of their son. “He said, ‘Gio, get on with your life. It’ll do you good,’” she recalls during a confessional. “My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful.”

After welcoming Alana in 2017, Ronaldo and Rodríguez confirmed that they were growing their brood. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” they wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

Despite facing the unimaginable tragedy of their newborn’s death at the time, the pair went on to document daughter Bella’s arrival home from the hospital.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” Ronaldo via Instagram in April 2022. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and weall felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

In November 2022 Ronaldo revealed that the family keeps Ángel alive in their hearts by speaking about him every day.

“The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say, ‘Daddy, I did this for Ángel’ and they point to the sky,” the Portugal native told Piers Morgan during an interview with Talk TV at the time. “Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives,” he recalled. “I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process.”

Ronaldo also explained how he and Rodríguez communicated the loss of their infant to their other children.

“The kids start to say ‘Mom, where is the other baby?” he recalled. “After one week I say, ‘Let’s be upfront, and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he [goes] to … heaven.’”

The professional athlete confessed to the British talk show host that the loss was one of the toughest moments he has endured since losing his father, José Dinis Aveiro, in 2005, saying how he struggled with having one twin survive.

“I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment,” Ronaldo admitted. “I never felt. It is hard to explain.”