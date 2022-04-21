Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Bring Daughter Home After Son's Death

Home again. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez shared a touching update on their family after the loss of their newborn son.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the athlete, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 21, alongside a nursery photo. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻.”

Ronaldo held the couple’s baby girl in the family picture taken shortly after the little one’s arrival. His eldest child, 12-year-old Cristiano Jr., snuggled sweetly one of his sisters on the sofa. Along with their newborn, Rodríguez, 28, shares daughter Alana, 4, with the Portugal native. The soccer star welcomed twins Mateo and Eva, now 4, via surrogate months before Alana’s birth.

The couple announced on Monday, April 18, that their family gained a new member following their October 2021 pregnancy reveal. Rodríguez was carrying twins, but the duo’s baby boy died during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” an Instagram statement signed by the Manchester United player and the model read. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Their message continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro later penned an emotional tribute to her late nephew. “I love you and my heart is all there on this side,” she wrote via Instagram in a caption translated from Portuguese. “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more.”

Aveiro went on to say that her infant niece is “firm and strong and full of health,” noting that the little one will teach their family “more and more that only love matters.”

As his brood has continued to grow, the Real Madrid player has candidly discussed his path to parenthood. “Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely,” he gushed after welcoming his twins in June 2017. “It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had. Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.”

