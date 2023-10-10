Daniel Radcliffe got candid about life as a father after welcoming his first child with partner Erin Darke.

“It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life,” Radcliffe, 34, told E! News in an interview published on Sunday, October 8. “So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

Radcliffe also admitted that he’s learned a lot of “surprising” things about being a new dad.

“The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like, I don’t care about any of the things you just did,’” the actor shared. “That’s pretty cool.”

Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Darke, 39, welcomed their son in April. Three months later, the Harry Potter star shared that parenting is “crazy and intense,” but their little one is nothing short of “wonderful.”

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely,” Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight in July.

While getting to spend more time with his son in his time off, Radcliffe has cherished every milestone that his son has accomplished so far — no matter how big or small.

“Yeah, he’s fully talking at 3 months old, he’s very advanced,” he joked during an interview with E! News. “He’s smiling and that’s all I need. That’s awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that so I’m really happy with that.”

News broke in March that Radcliffe and Darke — who have been dating since 2013 — were expecting their first baby.

“Daniel and Erin are absolutely overjoyed about the pregnancy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s a dream come true! They’ve been proudly showing photographs of the ultrasound to their closest family and friends.”

The insider added that “Dan and Erin are keeping mum about names” so their loved ones will be surprised by their choice. “All their friends are over the moon about the pregnancy,” the source shared.

Darke reportedly also went to extreme lengths to prepare for motherhood, with the insider telling Us, “She’s attending birthing classes, and they’ve bought a stack of baby books for beginners, so they’re up to speed on what to expect.