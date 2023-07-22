Daniel Radcliffe proudly carried his 3-month-old son while marching the picket line with girlfriend Erin Darke in New York City on Friday, July 21, in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Harry Potter alum, 33, wore grey jeans with a blue T-shirt and matching Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap while his son was in a slate blue baby carrier on Radcliffe’s chest. The little guy wore a dinosaur onesie while his head was protected with a black and white striped sun hat. Darke, 38, wore a SAG-AFTRA Strong shirt with dark bike shorts, a green baseball cap and orange sunglasses.

The new mom — who met Radcliffe while costarring in 2013’s Kill Your Darlings — carried a strike sign while her beau held their son close.

The parents welcomed their little bundle of joy in April, three months before SAG-AFTRA voted to go on strike. Us Weekly broke the news that they were expecting one month prior. Before Radcliffe and Darke welcomed their baby boy, a source exclusively told Us about how the pair were preparing to be parents.

“Daniel and Erin are absolutely overjoyed about the pregnancy,” the insider shared in March. “It’s a dream come true! They’ve been proudly showing photographs of the ultrasound to their closest family and friends.”

The source noted that the pair’s loved ones were “over the moon” about the pregnancy. “[Erin is] attending birthing classes, and they’ve bought a stack of baby books for beginners, so they’re up to speed on what to expect,” the insider continued. “Dan is taking a hand-on approach in the kitchen — cooking vegetables and Folic acid-based dishes!”

While the little one’s name has not been announced, Radcliffe revealed he and Darke welcomed a son earlier this month. “It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight while promoting the fourth season of his TBS comedy Miracle Workers ahead of the strike. “It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”

The England native added that he and Darke are “having a great time” as they adjust to parenthood. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely,” he explained.

Radcliffe expects to be a bit more selective about his work now that he’s a parent. “I’m sure I’m going to, probably for at least a few years, become a little more selective just about how much I work, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I’d like to continue doing that,” he told E! News at the beginning of July. “But obviously, I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing that, but yes, I don’t think it’s changed any of that.”

He won’t be working on screen until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. Both the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are on strike amid stalled contract negotiations with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). They are aiming to reach an agreement on fair wages, residual payments and artificial intelligence in the industry.

