Darren Criss and his wife Mia Criss’ latest collaboration arrived on Monday, June 3.

“M & D just delivered their follow-up single,” Darren, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 6. “Brother László Criss. 🎶Out now. 🎶.”

Darren uploaded a pic of the newborn swaddled in a robot-printed blue blanket, wearing a white beanie and an oversized pair of sunglasses. Darren’s eldest child, daughter Bluesy Belle, appeared to reach for the specs.

Darren’s former Glee costar Matthew Morrison was one of the couple’s first celebrity friends to congratulate the proud parents.

“Yeeeeesssss! So happy for you [sic] growing Family!! Love you all,” Morrison, 45, wrote via Instagram comment.

Darren and Mia, who announced her second pregnancy in December 2023, dated for eight years before getting engaged in January 2018. They wed one year later in February 2019.

“It’s a long time coming and I’m excited for the next chapter,” Darren exclusively told Us at the time. “I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying ‘whatever you want, dear. So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

After three years of marriage, Darren and Mia announced that they were expecting their first baby.

“We’ve been making music for years,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

Mia gave birth to Bluesy Belle the following April, shortly before Darren introduced his daughter to Glee costar Lea Michele.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Miss Bluesy Belle, Darren and Mia’s beautiful daughter, and she is so sweet and lovely,” Michele, 37, told Us in June 2022. “Both Darren and Mia were born to be parents and it’s such a joy for me to see him now with his little girl.”

In addition to expanding his family, Darren is gearing up for his Broadway return. He is set to headline his first original musical, Michael Arden’s Maybe Happy Ending, in the fall.

“I am so very happy to be joining the enchanting world of Maybe Happy Ending,” he said in a statement last month. “It’s already such a special piece, but all the more exciting for me to get to build it for Broadway with people I admire — namely my ol’ pal Michael Arden, a visionary I’ve been wanting to work with for longer than I care to admit, as well as the very talented Will Aronson and Hue Park.”

Criss previously appeared in New York stage revivals of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.