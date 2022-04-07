Katharine McPhee is a natural! One year after welcoming son Rennie, David Foster is gushing about how proud he is of his wife’s parenting.

“She’s a fantastic mother,” the composer, 72, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 6. “[She’s] an amazing mother.”

The Grammy winner went on to call parenting their 13-month-old a “great” experience, adding, “We are having the best time.”

The American Idol alum, 38, agreed. “[I’m] having so much fun,” the singer said. “It’s just great being a mom. I love it. I mean, last night was a little rough. … He was up and when you’re traveling with a kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated, but it’s just so precious because it’s a moment in time that is not going to last forever. So in my perspective, I just cherish.”

When Foster joked that the Los Angeles native let their baby boy “cry for three hours,” she replied, “You know, tough love.”

The actress became a parent in February 2021, while the Canada native had previously welcomed five daughters — Allison, 52, Amy, 48, Sara, 41, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35.

Sara and Erin have praised their stepmom over the years, exclusively telling Us Weekly in September 2019 that they “really genuinely love” the Smash alum.

“It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly,” Erin explained to Us at the time. “She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

Two months later, the Barely Famous alum called her dad and McPhee the “perfect couple” in an interview with Us. “I don’t think they’ve ever had a fight,” Erin said in November 2021. “I watch them, I’m just like, they figured it out. It’s beautiful.”

When McPhee came under fire the following month after David posted a postpartum bikini pic captioned, “What baby?” Erin even stepped in to defend the Country Comfort star.

“If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “The photo [my dad posted of her] wasn’t altered or filtered, and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.