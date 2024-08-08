David Foster is giving an update on his and Katharine McPhee‘s son Rennie’s musical talents.

“He was playing the drums today, but he sort of plays at them, not with them,” Foster, 74, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Mr. Pink x KHABY Lame Event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, August 7.

The 16-time Grammy winner — who previously opened up about 3-year-old Rennie’s impressive drumming skills — continued, “I don’t know what’s going on, [but] as a parent, you’re along for the ride, you know? You can’t push him too hard.”

Rennie’s drumming made headlines in January after Foster posted a video of his then-2-year-old son sitting at a mini drum set, perfectly playing along to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” Rennie also joined his famous parents on stage at one of their shows in Washington, D.C., one month later.

“We did it once or one-and-a-half times and it was fun, but we’re not going to make a habit of it,” Foster explained to Us of his family sharing the stage together at the Academy Museum’s Stars of Science event in April.

At the time, Foster had a similar update about Rennie’s drumming journey, joking that his son is “probably going to end up being a lawyer” despite being a musical prodigy.

“He’s kind of going off the drums right now. So, we’ll see where he goes,” the legendary music producer shared with Us, adding of his son’s interests in other instruments, “He goes to the piano and he pounds it, which is upsetting to me. But it’s OK. He’s a kid. He’s only just turned three.”

Foster previously told Us that he has “no idea” how Rennie picked up the drums so easily.

“We play together and I jam with him, but I don’t know where he learned,” he said. “I swear I’m not a drummer. I have no idea how he learned. So fluid. That’s the real mind-blowing thing.”

Foster and McPhee welcomed their son in February 2021. They were first linked in 2017 and got engaged the following year, tying the knot in September 2019.

Rennie is Foster’s sixth and youngest child. He previously welcomed Amy, now 51, with his first wife, B.J. Cook, followed by Sara, 43, Erin, 41, and Jordan, 37, with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer. David placed his eldest child, Allison, 54, for adoption when he was 20, and they reconnected when she was an adult.

