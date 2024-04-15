David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s 3-year-old son, Rennie, is “probably going to end up being a lawyer” despite being a prodigy on the drums.

“He’s kind of going off the drums right now,” Foster, 74, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Academy Museum’s Stars of Science event on Saturday, April 13. “So, we’ll see where he goes.”

Apart from drumming, Rennie hasn’t picked up a talent for playing another kind of instrument. “He goes to the piano and he pounds it, which is upsetting to me,” Foster told Us. “But it’s OK. He’s a kid. He’s only just turned three.”

Rennie’s drumming skills made headlines earlier this year after Foster posted a video of his then-2-year-old son sitting at a mini drum set, perfectly playing along to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” Rennie joined his famous parents on stage at one of their shows in Washington, D.C. one month later.

“Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁 #ProudMom,” McPhee, 40, captioned a February Instagram clip of herself cheering on Rennie from the side of the stage.

Performing on stage as a family is something Foster said fans shouldn’t expect to become a regular thing. “We did it once or one and a half times and it was fun, but we’re not going to make a habit of it,” he explained to Us.

Last month, Foster and McPhee promoted their upcoming shows by sharing another adorable video of Rennie drumming to “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston. “Come see us on the road this May! We might have a little special guest joining us,” Foster captioned the March 30 Instagram clip, teasing that their son will make an appearance on tour.

Foster and McPhee welcomed their son in February 2021. They were first linked in 2017 and got engaged the following year, tying the knot in September 2019.

Foster previously told Us in January that he has “no idea” how Rennie picked up the drums so easily as he is not a drummer himself. “That’s the real mind-blowing thing,” he shared, adding that Rennie is “not even potty-trained.”

Music abilities aside, Foster insisted that Rennie is “just a normal kid,” adding, “He puts the drums down and plays with his toys.”

McPhee, for her part, told Us in October 2023 that she and Foster are raising Rennie to not be an “a-hole,” explaining, “He [needs] to be nice, polite, obedient, have his own voice and all that, but just [be] a good kid.”

With reporting by Kevin Zelman