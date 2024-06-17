Despite Sean “Diddy” Combs being in some deep legal trouble, some of his kids still took to social media to praise their dad on Father’s Day.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS 💪🏾💙,” Diddy’s son, Justin, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 16, alongside a few throwback photos of the father-son duo.

His third oldest child, son Christian, 26, also shared several photos of his dad on Father’s Day with the caption, “HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops ! 🌍❤️‍🔥.”

Diddy’s daughter, Chance, 17, for her part, wrote on her Instagram Story, “Happy Father’s Day! I love you endlessly.”

Along with Justin, Christian and Chance, Diddy’s twins D’Lila and Jessie, both 17, also celebrated their dad on Instagram.

“Happy fathers day to the best dad in the worldddddd. We love u so much,” they wrote alongside an old photo of them.

Diddy, 54, shares son Quincy, 32, Christian and twins D’Lila and Jessie with ex Kim Porter, Justin with Misa Hylton, daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman and 18-month-old daughter Love with Dana Tran.

The shout-outs from his kids come nearly three months after Diddy made headlines when Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March, reportedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy was not on the premises at the time nor was arrested or charged with a crime. However, his lawyer condemned the investigation.

“There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us Weekly. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

In addition to the Homeland Security raid, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and physical abuse in November 2023. Diddy denied the allegations before they settled suit one day later. Since then, other individuals have come forward with their own allegations against Diddy, which he has denied.

Things took a turn for the worse in May when footage was obtained by CNN in which Diddy can be seen grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hotel hallway.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told Us at the time. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Following the video’s release, Diddy apologized for his actions toward Cassie.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in the video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).