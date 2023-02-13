Their blended brood just got bigger! Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, and wife Alexandra Michler are expecting their first child together, a son.

“The year of boys!! 💙,” Michler, 33, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 11, per Page Six.

The Vogue fashion director and Kopelman, 44, tied the knot in August 2021 — just seven months after getting engaged. The Intern star’s sister, Jill Kargman, took to social media at the time to share the exciting news.

“Some joyful news in endless January! ECSTATIC for my fabulous *engaged* brother @willkopelman and his incredible bride-to-be! Sooo lucky to have you as my sis-in-law @alliemichler,” Kargman captioned a sweet snap of Kopelman kissing his partner’s cheek.

Kopelman previously wed Barrymore, 45, in 2012 and the pair went on to welcome two children: daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. In April 2016, the duo announced their split after four years of marriage.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” the twosome said in a joint statement at the time. “Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Following their separation, the Never Been Kissed star opened up about the ups and downs of coparenting and the difficulties of divorce.

“Once upon a time… I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all. Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted,” Barrymore wrote via Instagram in 2018. “But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best coparents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”

The E.T. star later revealed that she could go “years without sex” during a September 2022 episode of her daytime talk show. That same month, she shared why she hasn’t been in an “intimate relationship” since she and Kopelman called it quits for good.

“After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters,” she wrote in an October 2022 personal blog post. “I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while. I’ve come to realize through working in therapy, he said something and I had to write it down. He said, ‘Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.’ I have searched my whole life to have words like that to help me understand the difference and now, thanks to him, I do.”

The Music & Lyrics actress noted that she’s been trying to “find my own way” while teaching her two daughters to “love themselves” above all else.

Barrymore explained that she needed to stay “very celibate” after ending her marriage with Kopelman to honor the “loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters,” adding that she was “proud” of herself for how she went about her healing journey.

“I have just simply come to laugh about the fact that it is not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t become one someday. I need time. And my view on sex has truly changed,” she wrote at the time.

In December 2022, however, the Charlie’s Angels star revealed she has entered the dating pool again. “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone,” she told Whoopi Goldberg during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Prior to Kopelman, Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. She also dated Fabrizio Moretti for five years before she and Kopelman tied the knot.