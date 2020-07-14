Royals

Duchess Kate Says Prince Louis, 2, ‘Doesn’t Understand Social Distancing,’ Wants to ‘Cuddle’

By

Here for the hugs! Duchess Kate and Prince William’s 2-year-old son, Prince Louis, is struggling to stay six feet apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Louis doesn’t understand social distancing,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, said during a Tuesday, July 14, BBC Breakfast appearance discussing the Tiny Happy people online education system. “He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him.”

She went on to say that Louis and his older siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are “bottomless pits” while hanging at home. Kate explained, “I feel like a constant feeding machine.”

The duchess and William, also 38, have been homeschooling their brood since their school, Thomas’ Battersea, closed in March.

“Being educated from home is a shock to the system for George and Charlotte,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month. “To begin with, they were easily distracted and wanted to play together instead of sitting at a computer, but Kate’s now got them into a routine. … [She] is mainly in charge of the home schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too.”

The Duke of Cambridge teaches the little ones “lessons and organizes games,” the insider added.

The royals continued educating their eldest son and daughter through spring break, they revealed in April. “Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” Kate told the BBC at the time. “I feel very mean.”

Duchess Kate Says Prince Louis Doesnt Understand Social Distancing
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire/Shutterstock

She praised George and Charlotte’s “stamina,” explaining, “I don’t know how they get it done honestly. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

When it comes to dealing with judgement as a mom, Kate said on Tuesday that all parents “need support,” noting, “I needed support. We have to work with those around us who can be our lifelines.”

