Speaking from the heart. Peta Murgatroyd shared a devastating glimpse at her IVF journey, revealing her recent attempt was unsuccessful.

“Transfer Day Part 2,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 23, uploading footage from a doctor’s appointment. “I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work. But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn’t be right.”

In the clip, Murgatroyd sat in an exam room wearing a hospital gown and a mask covering her face due to COVID-19 precautions. As she continued to recount her IVF experience, she told her followers that learning the results was “one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget.”

The ballroom dancer noted: “Life is funny though. When you think you got it figured out, it slaps you in the face and makes you start over. I keep learning that ‘Gods plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments’ … I have to keep believing that.”

The video was “so hard” for Murgatroyd to rewatch, but she wanted to share each aspect of her journey with fans. “I really did think that this was going to work,” she wrote. “Looking into Maks eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together … just made this experience so worth it even though it didn’t turn out how we had hoped.”

Murgatroyd married Maksim Chmerkovskiy in July 2017, six months after the pair welcomed son Shai. Earlier this year, the Burn the Floor alum exclusively told Us Weekly she and her husband, 42, were “maybe” interested in having twins through IVF.

“I’m still discussing that with Maks. That’s a huge difference. Huge!” the New Zealand native said in July. “I really want a girl … and he’s very much just wanting that bond with one baby. I think we’re both nervous about trying to balance two, with how to kind of share the love and be there for each baby.”

After suffering multiple pregnancy losses in the past, the choreographer began documenting her IVF process this summer. The ups and downs she and Chmerkovskiy have faced on the road to baby No. 2 have only brought them closer. “When you go through something like that, it’s just an ultimate bonding session,” she told Us. “When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that.”

While reflecting on her challenging journey on Tuesday, Murgatroyd gave a shout-out to other hopeful parents. “I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart,” she wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank you all for coming along with me on this journey. I can’t tell you how much your guidance and advice has helped navigate me through my first round of IVF. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU 🙏🏻❤️.”

She concluded: “I will get my baby, just not right now. … and to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down. You’re warriors and you give me strength everyday. This s–t ain’t easy.”

