A new mama in town! The Ellen DeGeneres Show alum Sophia Grace Brownlee has given birth to her first child.

The singer, 19, the good news on Sunday, March 5, via Instagram. She simply shared a photo of her baby’s tiny hand in her own, captioned with the newborn’s date of birth, February 26.

Ellen DeGeneres was among the first to comment on the post. “Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!” the comedian, 65, wrote.

Brownlee announced her pregnancy in October 2022. “I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” the internet personality shared in a YouTube video at the time. “So, I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is that I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.”

She added: “I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you [on my channel].”

The video quickly made headlines and ended up trending in the Top 10 videos on YouTube. At the time of the announcement, Brownlee did not share the identity of her baby’s father. She did, however, thank viewers for their positive messages and support.

“Just wanted to say a huge Thankyou [sic] to all of you for all of your love and support on my recent video,” Brownlee wrote via Instagram following her pregnancy reveal. “I am very thankful for all of your lovely comments and I make sure to look at every one even if I don’t reply to them.”

The England native rose to fame at the age of 8 with her cousin Rosie McClelland after the pair’s rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” went viral. DeGeneres later invited the little ones onto her show, which catapulted them further into the spotlight.

The duo went on to both release their own music as teenagers. In May 2022, the singers appeared for a final time on the talk show that launched their careers.

“As a child, I always used to dress up, like play dress up, so did me and Rosie,” Brownlee told DeGeneres, 64, during the show’s final season. She recalled Rosie’s mom filming the girls’ impromptu sing-along one day. “And then everything else happened.”

After Brownlee announced her pregnancy, McClelland took to social media to congratulate her family member.

“Together forever, words can’t explain this feeling!” McClelland captioned a photo of herself hugging Brownlee via her Instagram Story in October 2022.

The “Safe In Your Love” singer continued: “So excited for this next chapter, here for you will buy milk, babysit, but I don’t think I can change a nappy just yet 😂 love you so much.”