Emma Roberts is celebrating her “angel boy” Rhodes Robert’s 3rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul,” Roberts, 32, captioned a photo with her son on Wednesday, December 27. “I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3!”

Roberts posted a black-and-white photo of her holding her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Along with her Instagram feed post, Roberts posted more pictures of Rhodes via her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday Roadie!” she wrote alongside one image.

Related: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s Cutest Family Moments: Photos Exes Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund kept a relatively low profile while they were dating, especially after the arrival of their son, Rhodes. The couple were first linked in March 2019, nearly one year before Us Weekly confirmed that they were expecting their first baby. Rhodes was born in December 2020. “It’s not something you’ll […]

Hedlund, 39, shared his own social media tribute to their son.

“Happy Birthday to My Tender Toughie Rhodey!!!!” the actor captioned a photo of them together. “My Wings and my Shadow. The Holy Trinity…3!!!!💥❤️🙌.”

Roberts’ mom, Kelly Cunningham, commented on Hedlund’s post.

“We’re so blessed with our beautiful little boy!!🙏🎂🥳🎉♥️,” she wrote. Cunningham also posted her own Instagram birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday Roady! You Prince🤴of Maine and King of New England!” she wrote alongside three photos of Rhodes. “I love you so much!♥️🎂🥳🎉.”

Hedlund and Roberts initially didn’t share many photos of their son’s face after his December 2020 birth. As he’s gotten older, however, they’ve become more lenient about showing off Rhodes publicly. (Cunningham was the first to share a photo of Rhodes’ face.)

Hedlund and Roberts started dating in March 2019, and Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the couple was gearing up to welcome their first baby together. Cunningham, for her part, confirmed the pregnancy news hours later.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2020. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop. When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’”

Related: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: The Way They Were From rebound to real romance? Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund kept a relatively low profile before their split made headlines in January 2022, but they shared a few inside glimpses of their relationship throughout their three years together. Us Weekly broke the news in March 2019 that the Scream Queens alum and the Country Strong star were dating following […]

Roberts then joked that she “blocked” her mom on social media after the incident.

“It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her,” the actress added. “It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Roberts and Hedlund became first-time parents in December of that year, but Us confirmed in January 2022 that the pair had split.

Roberts has since moved on with Cody John.